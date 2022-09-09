SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) arrested a man after he tried to pull a gun on police when they confronted him for suspicious behavior in a clothing store.

According to SPD, officers were called to the Ross Azalea Square Boulevard location on September 4 after the manager reported two men who were “acting suspicious.”

One of the men left after being followed by the manager, but police attempted to talk with the second man — identified as Coleman Newman — and put him on trespass notice at the manager’s request.

Police said that as they escorted him out of the store, Newman “was visibly shaking and kept reaching for his pockets.” Police gave Newman a pat down, at which point an officer “felt the grip and trigger guard of a pistol in the defendant’s left pocket.”

Newman pulled away and began to ran while reaching into his pocket, according to the report. Police tried to physically restrain him and “gave loud verbal commands” for him to stop reaching into his pocket, but Newman “continued to resist and reach for the pistol”.

After an extended physical struggle, officers were able to use a taser to detain Newman.

Police found a Springfield XDS 45acp loaded with seven rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber in his pocket. Newman also had five more rounds on his person as well as the following drugs:

4.5 grams of cocaine

83 Percocet pills

3 Hydrocodone pills

2 Dextroamphetamine pills

2 Clonazepam pills

8.1 grams of “black rock-like substance in a clear plastic bag”

Newman has multiple previous offenses including assault and battery first degree, burglary second degree, and various drug charges. He is prohibited by the state and federally from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

He is being charged with unlawful carry, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, malicious damage to property <$1,000, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a schedule II narcotic x3, possession of a schedule IV narcotic.