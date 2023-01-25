GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say.

Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a person who they said was shoplifting from the retailer.

The employee provided authorities with a description, vehicle, and direction of travel.

“A vehicle matching the description given was spotted at the intersection of Davenport Street and Saint James Avenue,” said Capt. James Brown with Goose Creek PD.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled.

“The suspect’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Saint James Avenue towards Highway 17A,” said Capt. Brown. “The suspect’s vehicle was driving erratic, weaving between vehicles and disobeying traffic signals.”

The Goose Creek officer lost sight of the suspect; however, a nearby Berkeley County deputy observed the vehicle traveling on St. James Ave. and 3rd Street as it drove into the oncoming traffic lane, almost hitting the deputy.

“The suspect’s vehicle caused two vehicle accidents that involved a total of six uninvolved motorist’s vehicles and the suspect’s vehicle,” Capt. Brown explained. “The first vehicle accident was located on Saint James Avenue, near the intersection of Highway 17A, which involved the suspect’s vehicle and four other vehicles.”

The suspect continued to run from law enforcement when a second accident happened in the intersection of Saint James Avenue and Highway 17A, which Capt. Brown said involved the suspect’s vehicle and one other vehicle. “The suspect then exited his vehicle and fled on foot,” he said.

Officers apprehended the suspect following a brief foot chase. He was identified as 23-year-old Justin Tyler Cash.

Cash was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center and is currently being charged with shoplifting and several traffic offenses.

South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to assist in the traffic accidents.

An occupant inside the suspect’s vehicle was checked by EMS personnel and taken to a local hospital for treatment.