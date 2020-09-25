Annual pumpkin patch opens Sunday at St. James United Methodist Church in Goose Creek 🎃

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The fall season has arrived, and a popular community pumpkin patch is set to open this weekend in the City of Goose Creek. 🎃

St. James United Methodist Church, which has hosted the pumpkin patch for 20 years, will receive its first truck load filled with pumpkins and gourds of various sizes on Sunday – just in time for its opening.

Organizers say they typically have help unloading the pumpkins from the church congregation, boy scouts, cub scouts, girl scouts, and community members.

“We have been called the Pumpkin Patch Church in Goose Creek, because it’s always such a fun event that the community and our church looks forward to every fall,” said Taylor Eubanks. “It’s such a wonderful opportunity for outreach and to meet the people in our community.”

Eubanks said the church receives the pumpkins from Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers out of Farmington, New Mexico. The organization started with 3 acres in North Carolina back in 1974 and later moved to New Mexico after Hurricane Hugo.

“In cooperation with the Navajo Nation, we grow 1,200 acres or approximately 2 square miles of pumpkins and employ over 700 Native Americans during our harvest months of September and October,” the group said.

Funds raised by St. James United Methodist Church through the pumpkin patch go towards church ministries and missions.

Eubanks said these are specific local and global missions that are being supported by this year’s pumpkin patch, including Helping Hands of Goose Creek, Water Mission, Rise Against Hunger, and Healing Guatemala.

Because of COVID-19, those looking to purchase a pumpkin are asked to pay by debit or credit cards. They’ll also have a contactless card reader to keep the community and volunteers safe.

The pumpkin patch opens this Sunday and runs through October 31st from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

St. James United Methodist Church is located at 512 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek. Click here to learn more.