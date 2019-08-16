Annual Sober or Slammer campaign kicks off Friday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement is cracking down on drinking and driving right now through Labor Day.

The Sober or Slammer campaign is law enforcement’s attempt to try and reduce the number of DUI related accidents and deaths in the summer months – or what is known as the deadly days of summer.

Increased patrols by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, as well as South Carolina Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will take place over the next several weeks.

They plan to concentrate on known DUI hot spots and make a number of arrests for these offenders.

South Carolina currently ranks 2nd in the nation for DUI fatalities.

The reality of where we stand right now with regard to DUI deaths is quite sobering. In South Carolina, 544 people have died from driving under the influence-related traffic accidents in 2019 alone. 18 of those deaths happened in Berkeley County.

“Obviously these are our family members on the roads and we just want them to come home safe,” said Cpl. Brandon Latullip with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s our number one priority is to make sure everyone makes it home.”

The Sober or Slammer campaign begins Friday and ends September 2nd.

There are a number of alternatives to drinking and driving, from calling a friend or family member, calling a taxi or using your smartphone to order a ride share service.