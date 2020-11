BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A&R Logistics’ new export facility is now open in Berkeley County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new location.

A&R’s new 615,000-sq-ft facility will offer packaging solutions and complete logistics services for customers shipping products out of the Port of Charleston.

The opening of the facility means 80 new jobs were brought to Berkeley County.