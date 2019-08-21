Area of Berkeley County plagued by flooding is finally getting much-needed attention

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An area in Berkeley County that constantly floods during rainstorms is finally getting some much-needed attention.

Lime House Creek and the College Park subdivision has flooded a number of times over the years.

“It’s nerve-wracking. Never knowing if it’s going to rain or what it’s going to do,” said Margaret Maw, who lives nearby.

Maw has just sort of learned to keep an eye on the sky. When it does rain, her entire yard – and sometimes even her home – can flood.

She is in the process of installing a screen porch that will have a wall of concrete on the bottom half. She says they are tired of having to keep permanent sandbags around the home.

County Councilman Brandon Cox said flooding in College Park is now the number one main issue in his district, the 5th district of the county.

He said supervisor Cribb is in the process of putting together and finalizing a PAS (planning assistance to states) for Ancrum Swamp. That is the swamp that the creek pours into, backing up and causing the flooding.

This is an agreement between the Army Corps of Engineers and Berkeley County to do a hydraulic and impact study of the swamp.

They will split the $345,000 cost of the study.

The county is working out some details to an agreement with the Corps before they can move forward.

Margaret hopes to see something happen soon. “I just want them to get what they promised to do and get it done,” she said.

It is not yet clear when the impact study, or when some of the clearing of Ancrum Swamp will occur.