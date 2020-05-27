Police investigating armed robbery at hotel in Goose Creek

Goose Creek, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Quality Inn on Redbank Rd. early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 29-year-old victim was at the hotel helping a friend and had been stabbed twice in the leg during the altercation before police arrival.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle and is still actively on the run.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or contact Investigator Usher at (843) 863-5200.