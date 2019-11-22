Authorities apprehend July 2019 murder suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a suspect in a July 2019 murder case.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Johntay Omar Weathers was arrested by members of the US Marshalls Task Force and the North Charleston Police Department for murder.

Weathers was wanted for shooting and killing Xavier Moultrie on July 28.

He is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing that is scheduled for November 23, 2019.

BCSO spokeswoman, Carli Drayton, said detectives are continuing their investigation into this case. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.