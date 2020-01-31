Authorities apprehend man known as “Rambo”

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man known as “Rambo” was arrested on numerous charges early Friday in Berkeley County.

Michael “Rambo” Smith Jr., was wanted for numerous charges including assault and battery and drug charges.

“Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal Service and Summerville Police Department were able to locate and apprehend Michael Smith Jr.,” said Lt. Nathan Rollins with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the police reports, on November 30, 2018, Smith was spotted by law enforcement at the Spinx gas station in Ladson. He drove down Highway 78 before he was pulled over.

“Deputies located numerous amounts of narcotics in his vehicle at that time,” said Lt. Rollins.

The narcotics included marijuana and meth. He also had at least two assault and battery incidents.

On April 27th of last year, a man said he was trying to buy crack cocaine for his dad when he was assaulted by three men, including Rambo. Then, just last month, on December 13th, another victim said he was drinking with Smith when Smith said he owed him $20.

He said Smith beat him in the eye with a gun before kicking him in his ribs.

“It’s all about keeping our citizens safe and being able to sleep; if people are worried about violent offenders like Michael Smith, it’s our job to go out and take him off the streets.”

Smith did not show up to court during a previous incident therefore he will have to wait until a circuit court judge to possibly get Bond.