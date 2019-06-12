Authorities arrest suspect in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after identifying a man wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins at three local businesses on North Main Street.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have arrested 51-year-old Joseph Wade Hiott. Hiott is being charged with five counts of Breaking Into a Motor Vehicle and one count of Financial Transaction Card Theft.

Officials stated that all charges are felonies.

On June 6, Berkeley County Deputies responded to the 1800 block of North Main street, located in Summerville, in reference to multiple businesses that had been broken into and items were reported stolen at each location.

Hiott was last booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in December of 2008 for charges of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.