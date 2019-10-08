Authorities continue investigation into fatal shooting of 10-year-old girl

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The investigation into a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old girl continues in Hanahan.

Cabriya Lucas was shot and killed over the weekend. Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner said the department is still gathering information.

A report from the Hanahan Police Department lists an 11-year-old male as the juvenile offender but is not necessarily a suspect.

A neighbor across the street from the home said she saw a young boy being brought to an ambulance Saturday night and said she heard him tell investigators, “We were jumping on the bed and the gun went off.”

Chief Turner said they are still investigating, but do not believe anyone in the neighborhood is any danger.

“It’s a safe area. Things can happen anywhere but overall, it’s a safe area,” he said. “This area, commonly referred to as Charleston Farms, is heavily patrolled.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Agency are assisting in the investigation.