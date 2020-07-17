Authorities crackdown on portions of Goose Creek after spike in crimes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement gathered at Goose Creek Elementary School on Thursday night ahead of a major crime sweep in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he wanted to concentrate more manpower towards the unincorporated areas of the city following several crimes that have occurred in the area over the past month.

“What we’ve done is assembled about 50 police officers and deputy sheriffs from surrounding agencies – Goose Creek and Hanahan – to help in a criminal saturation of the Goose Creek area,” he said.

News 2 was along for the ride with Berkeley County Sheriff’s Corporal Hannah Davidson.

“First, I was a state trooper and then came over to the sheriffs office, but even before becoming law enforcement, since I was a small child, I always wanted to come out and help people,” she said. “Every time I saw a police officers mt mom said I would go crazy and say, ‘that’s what I wanna do when I grow up.’”

Cpl. Davidson helped Thursday night by conducting traffic stops.

“Local citizens have reached out complaining about traffic and drug issues and we just want to make sure everybody feels safe in Berkeley County,” she said.

Law enforcement worked several checkpoints in the Goose Creek area and served some outstanding warrants.

“We’re doing this as a result of the uptick of violence that we’ve seen here in the last month in Goose Creek,” said Sheriff Lewis. “We’ve had a number of incidents, so I put the team together and I put them out here tonight to go after the criminal element.”

Recently, three men were shot and killed at a house in Goose Creek.

“They’re in the neighborhoods. We’re looking for drugs were looking for illegal firearms and basically going after the criminals that operate in this area.>

A mobile booking area was set up at Goose Creek Elementary, so suspects could be booked even before heading to jail.

“The sheriff’s office is working to be proactive in the area to maybe stop crime, letting people know that we are out here in the area working to keep the community safer,” said Cpl. Davidson.

“You know, the COVID kind of set us back a little bit. I’m here to tell you now, we’re back in action,” said Sheriff Lewis. “We’re not gonna let up. If you’re a criminal and you’re down here in Goose Creek, you better watch out – these deputies and officers are out here.”

Sheriff Lewis said they will continue to do these sweeps as needed throughout Berkeley County. Authorities made 10 arrests Thursday night on charges ranging from driving under the influence to weapons violations.