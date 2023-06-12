BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental drowning that happened over the weekend in Berkeley County.

According to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a juvenile found in a pond around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the victim– identified as a 4-year-old child from Bonneau — was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said the death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

No other details were provided.

Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County East Fire District, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.