BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

According to coroner George Oliver, inmate Matthew Bell was found unresponsive in his bed on October 4th and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bell was being housed at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

The coroner is waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.