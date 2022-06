BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that a male inmate suffered what was described as a medical-related death on Monday morning while booked at the jail.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating as per protocol for a death at a jail.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.