Authorities investigating shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County dispatch received an emergency call regarding a shooting just after 2:30 p.m.

It happened in the area of Old Back River Road and Riverside Circle.

Goose Creek High School, Sedgefield Middle and Mt. Holly Elementary have been placed on lockdown while law enforcement searches for a suspect.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.