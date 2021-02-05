Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Berkeley County on Friday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the body was located in the area of Cypress Campground Road around 10:00 a.m.

Deputies are working to determine the cause of death. Right now, the case is being investigated as a ‘suspicious death’ but did not provide any other details.

Investigators are currently at the scene. Count on 2 for updates.