Authorities searching for missing Hanahan man

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department are searching for a missing person who was last seen on June 30th.

Authorities stated that 62-year-old Robert C. Lanier Jr. was last seen June 30th around 9 p.m. at his residence in Tanner Plantation. The news release added that he is possibly wearing khaki colored shorts with an unknown color t-shirt.

Mr. Lanier has salt and pepper hair, bald on the top and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact the Hanahan Police Department. Posted by Hanahan Police Department on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

If you have any information pertaining to the missing person, please contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.