Authorities searching for woman who stole, cashed man’s money orders

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man said his recently purchased money orders were stolen almost immediately.

Investigators say it was a crime of opportunity and now they need your help to solve it.

Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect come into the Circle K on Redbank Road in Goose Creek on February 6th.

“What happened, our victim was in the store previous to her coming in he had purchased about $760 worth of money orders,” he said.

But he did not keep his eye on those money orders.

“He got distracted while he was buying other groceries and left those money orders on the counter,” said Capt. Fowler. “When he returned for them, they were gone.”

He said they reviewed the surveillance video in the store and the lady was captured on video taking those orders. She also Stole a lighter before leaving.

Authorities determined that she later cashed the checks, though they are not certain what she bought with the money.

“We’re looking into that – this is an ongoing investigation. In the meantime, we would like to identify her while we wait on those records to come back.”

If you recognize that woman, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 554-1111.