BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Thursday announced a limited-edition library card featuring an out-of-this-world design.

The cards feature photos of Baby Yoda, aka Grogu from the Star Wars spinoff series The Madalorian.

Berkeley County residents can pick up the cards at all library branches or the mobile library April 3 through April 9.

Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.