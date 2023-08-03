GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek wants to ensure students have the resources needed for a successful 2023-24 school year.

Goose Creek Kidsfest will take place this Saturday at Central Creek Park from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Lyza Bowers, Goose Creek Recreation Program Director, said various sponsors and local partners will be on hand to give our school supplies during the festival from backpacks to pencils and folders.

“We also will have face painting, balloon animals- we will have a birthday celebration for Broose the Goose because this is his first birthday,” said Bowers.

There will be games and fun things to do during the festival. Kids can even have fun in the splash pads.

“Typical hours for our splash pad are from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For this Saturday, we’re going to keep it open until seven so the public can come out, get some school supplies, splash around, play on the playground, just utilize this amazing park that we’ve moved to this year,” Bowers said.

If you need school supplies, this is the place to be.

“We want to make sure that our community – not just Goose Creek but the surrounding areas – are ready to come out and start school. It’s kind of a festive way for us to not only give back to the community and enjoy the kiddos that are going to be heading back to school, but it’s also their way to celebrate. It’s so important we want to make sure we give those kids the things they need as they enter the classroom.”

Students in the Berkeley County School District return to the classroom on Monday, August 21.