BACK TO SCHOOL: BCSD school resource officers training for new school year

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is adding school resource officers to increase school safety.

News 2’s Laura Smith is told around 30 officers are being contracted by the district through a number of local law enforcement agencies.

Berkeley County Schools will have a school resource officer at each middle school and high school.

There will be a floating officer for elementary schools when needed.

Ahead of the new school year, a summer training was held at Berkeley High School for all school resource officers. It was a chance for all officers to become familiar with latest laws, rules, and school procedures.

Brian Fenton, BCSD’s Safety Security Officer, says it takes more than a school resource officer to keep a school safe. In fact, he stresses that parents and students play a big role in preventing crime on campus.

We are told students will go through at least two active shooter drills and several lockdown drills after the first day of school.

New this year?

The Berkeley County School District is rolling out a feature for anyone to report an anonymous crime.

Monday, August 20th is the first day of school.