MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A young Bald Eagle was saved by a Berkeley Electric Cooperative (BEC) employee after being hit by a car Monday.

According to BEC, the eagle was eating a fish in the middle of Cypress Gardens Road when it was hit.

BEC’s Dean Frey was passing by and stopped to help the eagle. Another passerby stopped as well and offered to take the bird to the Birds of Prey Center in Awendaw for recovery.