BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is continuing a collaboration with a local tribe to educate the public on Native American culture.

BCLS’s upcoming installment of ‘Native American Culture Class’ with the Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians will focus on jewelry beading. The tribe’s cultural preservationist, Tammy Leach, will teach traditional jewelry beading techniques.

According to tribe members, beads were introduced to Native Americans by Europeans in the 16th century as a form of currency.

“Since there was no currency exchange at the time, Europeans traded beaded necklaces and other goods to people of various tribes for animal skins, furs, and meat,” Joshua Shumak, Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians Board Member and Secretary explained.

The beads quickly became a staple of Native American art.

The event will take place at the Goose Creek Library from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pre-registration opens July 2 and is required.