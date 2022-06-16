BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) and Goose Creek Recreation Department are bringing the fun of the library outdoors this summer with the ‘Storytime at the Pool’ series.

Goose Creek Administrative Supervisor, Andrea Wackler, will visit the City of Goose Creek pool once per month for the duration of the summer to read stories, sing, and dance with children and their parents.

The events will take place June 30, July 7, and August 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Admission to the pool, located at 300 Hamlet Circle, is free for participants.