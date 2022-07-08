BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will host a workshop to educate residents on summer gardening in the Lowcountry.

The Garden and Grass: Summer Tasks workshop will be hosted by Christopher Burtt, who serves as the Horticulture Agent for Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties.

Burtt will discuss how to care for plants in the heat and what gardeners can do to keep landscapes looking vibrant.

The event will be at the Goose Creek Library on July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Click here to register.