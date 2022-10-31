BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will welcome a horticulture expert for a class on winter gardening tips.

“Garden and Grass: Winter Tasks” with Christopher Burtt will discuss all things necessary to keep Lowcountry gardens thriving throughout the winter.

Burtt is the Clemson Univerisity Cooperative Extension Area Horticulture Agent for Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. He is also the coordinator for the Tri-County Master Gardener Program and provides technical support to nurseries and homeowners.

The class will run from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. November 19 at the Goose Creek Library.

Registration opens November 5 at 11:00 a.m.