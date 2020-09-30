BCLS introduces new digital resources, WiFi device checkout

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Wednesday announced the addition of three digital resources to their website, as well as a new WiFi device checkout program.

The digital resources are designed to provide additional academic assistance to students.

TumbleMath is for students in grades K-6 looking to practice “counting, addition, subtraction, multiplication, word problems, geometry, fractions, place value, measurement, probability, division, graphing, finance, time, and temperature.

TeenBookCloud offers a collection of eBooks for students in grades 7-12. It is “provided as a service of the SC State Library for SC residents through December 15, 2020.”

Tutor.com helps K-12 students as well as college students, adult learners, and job seekers with a variety of subjects.

In addition to these web-based resources, BCLS has multiple Kajeet SmartSpot WiFi devices available for checkout. The devices can be checked out for two weeks at a time and “have a daily limit of 5,000 MB and a monthly limit of 30GB.”