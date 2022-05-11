BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) has teamed up with a local nonprofit to collect donations for those in need.

The Goose Creek Library is now serving as a drop-off location for non-perishable items (under two pounds each) being donated to Helping Hands of Goose Creek.

A bin has been set up in the lobby and donations will be accepted during normal operating hours.

In addition to shelf-stable foods, other needs include toiletries, paper towels/cleaning supplies, and basic necessities like toilet paper. A monthly list of the top 10 needs can be found at this link or at the library.

Helping Hands of Goose Creek operates as a crisis assistance center and food pantry providing assistance to “individuals and families who are experiencing a life crisis situation and need to achieve self-sufficiency.”

Click here for more information on how to help.