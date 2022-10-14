BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is teaming up with a local Native American tribe to host educational classes for the public.

BCLS and the Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians will host a class on making traditional buffalo bone bead choker necklaces.

The pieces hold historical and cultural significance within the tribe.

“Regalia is a powerful mode of self-expression that blends historical and modern dress. Worn with responsibility and pride, the clothing represents community traditions and personal tastes,” according to the tribe.

The class will take place October 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Goose Creek Library. Registration is required.