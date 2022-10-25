BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Tuesday announced plans for a new K-8 school in the Nexton community.

The school will be constructed in partnership with Brookfield Properties.

During a Tuesday evening board meeting, BCSD came to an agreement with Brookfield Properties, which includes a land donation of approximately 35 acres “and a commitment by the developer to pay voluntary impact fees of $1850 per unit.”

The school, expected to open in 2025, will take pressure off of existing schools in the area, which are currently at or over capacity. Exponential growth in the area is expected to continue.

BCSD said that the decision to construct a K-8 school instead of separate elementary and middle schools “is based largely on the ability to expeditiously and efficiently add capacity at both the elementary and middle school levels.” BCSD is also able to adapt the school to meet evolving needs, meaning it can easily be converted into a standalone elementary or middle school in the future.

“We are very excited to announce this agreement with Brookfield Properties which will result in building a much needed school in the Nexton area,” said Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson. He went on to say that the agreement is “a win for the students and taxpayers of Berkeley County.”