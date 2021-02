BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District may soon end its contract with an educator consulting firm.

According to the agenda for a special meeting Tuesday night, the school board will seek legal advice as they consider ending their contract with Parker and Parker Educational Consultants.

The company’s website says it produces “breakthrough school results by growing, developing and supporting school leaders.”

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.