BCSD confirms no cuts to custodial staff amid pandemic

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Friday confirmed that no janitorial staff have been relieved of their positions, despite changes in school staffing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, BCSD has “realigned custodian allocations to be proportionate to in-person student enrollment at each school.”

According to BCSD, “the realignment ensures that janitorial staffing levels are consistent with the needs of each school and facility, while also reducing inefficiencies and avoiding waste of resources.”

There are currently 18,385 BCSD students enrolled in on campus instruction.