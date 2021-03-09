BCSD considers 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic calendars, virtual option

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board (BCSD) on Tuesday discussed plans for the upcoming academic years.

During an Academics and Innovation Committee meeting, members voted to approve the second reading of the 2021-22 Instructional Calendar. As it is currently written, students would begin school on August 16 and end school on May 31, the day after Memorial Day.

The first reading of the 2022-23 Instructional Calendar was also approved. A preview of that calendar, as currently drafted, was not immediately available.

Additionally, the board voted to seek approval for an online option during the 2021-22 school year.

The proposed plan includes online learning programs for grades three through eight, with 75 full-time online students allowed per grade.

A virtual high school would also be proposed, with 75 full-time students allowed per grade as well.

Final approval for the virtual option has not yet been given.