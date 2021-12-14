Authorities: Student charged after bringing gun, magazine to high school in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Hanahan High School was charged after bringing a gun and magazine on school grounds, authorities say.

A spokesperson says that a gun and magazine were found in a student’s book bag at Hanahan High School.

The school’s SRO took possession of the gun and the student (18) was immediately arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Officials say that the gun was not loaded and the school never went into lockdown. An email was sent out to parents to notify them of the incident.

They said there was no threat or anything at any point. No injuries were reported.

Hanahan Police Department says that the student will be held at the Berkely County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

This is developing with updates to come as News 2 receives more information.