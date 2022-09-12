BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will host “crafternoons” at the Hanahan Library beginning Wednesday.

Children ages three through 10 are invited to participate in different fall craft activities between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

On September 14, kids can paint their own leaf ornaments and make pinecone birdfeeders.

On October 19, crafts will be Halloween-themed. Kids can paint spooky decorations and make Q-tip skeletons.

Younger children who don’t want to make the crafts can also choose to color instead.

All materials are provided.

BCLS said that the activities will continue in November and December, but the dates have not yet been announced.