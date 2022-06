BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will host a hiring fair on June 30 for all positions.

The ‘Hiring on the Lawn’ event will take place at the Berkeley Education Center (107 East Main Street, Moncks Corner) from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Job seekers are invited to speak to employment coordinators about a variety of different jobs while enjoying food and music.

Registration is preferred, but not required. Click here or call (843) 899-8600 to register.