BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will host a teacher recruitment fair on Saturday at Cane Bay High School.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

BCSD is seeking teachers who will be eligible for the 2023-24 school year. Positions would start in August of 2023.

Those interested are encouraged to register for the event at this link, but registration is not required.

Click here to learn more about available positions.