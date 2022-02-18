BCSD hosts active shooter training for some teachers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several teachers within the Berkeley County School District underwent active shooter training at Cane Bay Elementary on Friday.

The goal of the training is to help teachers better understand what it would sound like if shots were being fired inside their school.

“It’s extremely important,” said Beth Frost, who works at Devon Forest Elementary. “For everyone who works in the district, everyone who works anywhere, really, because there’s never a time this couldn’t happen, unfortunately.”

Security staff with the school district fired four types of bullets from different guns that have been used in school shootings. First from the front office area, then down the hallway from the classroom, and finally, right outside their classroom door.

“Fear. Fear initially, but then you have to realize- am I gonna sit here and be a sitting duck or am I going to go?”

That is part of the training. Officials said the best thing for them to do is whatever they need to do for the security of their children.

It could include barricading themselves in their classroom or finding a way to leave the building safely and run as fast as the kids can to getaway.

“Most of those I would not have recognized as a gunshot,” said Ann Bishop, who works at Devon Forest Elementary. “We hear noises all the time with kids, like dropping books, dropping trays, doors… several of them I would not have recognized.”

“It was rough. Terrifying. I feel like we need it and I agree with her, it should be mandatory for everyone,” said Erin Jakobsen, who also works at Devon Forest.

We asked BCSD Security and Emergency Management Director, Tim Knight, if training should be mandatory for all teachers.

“The evaluations kind of speak for themselves by the teachers who go through it,” he said. “I think it is a common theme. I wish we could have the time to do that and that’s something that we are definitely looking at.”

Knight said they are able to have training like this in-person and they plan to hold more sessions in the future.