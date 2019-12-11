BCSD hosts meeting to address rapid growth

BERKELEY CO. S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School District (BCSO) hosted a meeting on Tuesday night to address the rapid growth that the district is experiencing.

According to a statement made by Brian Troutman of BCSD, the growth has typically been seen as “an opportunity, not a problem.”

Troutman said that schools had been implementing “creative practices that benefit students and address the growth.”

At Cane Bay Middle School, one third of teachers are part of these ‘creative practices’, working as “floaters”. They do not have classrooms of their own, and move from class to class with their materials on a rolling cart.

Despite the creativity, Cane Bay Middle School says it is running out of ways and space to manage the growth.

Troutman acknowledged that the expansion may be nearing a point that could prove to be problematic.

Tuesday night’s meeting will explore potential solutions.