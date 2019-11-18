BCSD, law enforcement to conduct crisis simulation at Foxbank Elementary on Thursday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – You may see an increase in law enforcement at one Berkeley County school this week but there is no need to worry.

The Berkeley County School District’s Safety and Security team will partner with the Moncks Corner Police Department and the Moncks Corner Fire Department to conduct a crisis training exercise at Foxbank Elementary on Thursday, November 21.

District officials say these types of crisis exercises allow local law enforcement, emergency personnel and school district personnel to practice collaborative responses, evaluate current crisis plans, and make adjustments as needed in order to protect students, save lives, and reduce injuries in the event of a real emergency.

During the simulation, the school will follow its safety procedures and protocols. As this exercise will take place during a school day, it has been planned with the safety and security of students and staff in mind.

District leaders say the simulation will last only a few hours resulting in minimal disruption to the normal school day and no delay in the regular dismissal.