BCSD leader discusses face mask mandate for school buses

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Students across the state are required to wear a face mask as required by the South Carolina Department of Education to combat the spread of COVID-19 cases.

During a school board meeting Tuesday, Berkeley County School Superintendent Deon Jackson discussed how many students one bus driver may be exposed to daily.

“As buses carry more than 60 students, our bus drivers are interacting with hundreds of students per day,” he said.

Jackson went on to explain why masks are now mandated for school buses. “On August 27, the SC Dept. of Education issued a memorandum on face-covering on school buses.”

That memo said that due to increased COVID numbers in schools, all districts must require facemasks on buses owned and operated by the state no later than Monday, August 30th.

“Additionally, in that memo, the state department of education advised that school districts shall implement disciplinary measures designed to enforce this requirement including but not limited to suspending a student from riding a bus.”

“We provided our students and families a few weeks to become acclimated to a school bus mask mandate.”

Masks will be available on all buses in case a student does not have a mask.

“As our buses are funded and maintained by the state department of education, students and staff riding buses for transport to and from school are expected to adhere to the requirements of the CDC order and the South Carolina Department of Education.”

Jackson is asking parents to help make sure kids are aware of the mandate.

“Parents please communicate this information in this expectation to your child again we will provide more information by this coming Friday.”

School district officials tell me they’re waiting until they disseminate information to parents before releasing more information on how they will enforce this mandate to the media.