BCSD: Person associated with College Park Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District says an individual connected with College Park Middle School has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

A message to staff, students and parents at College Park Middle said the district is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide contact information to anyone that DHEC deems appropriate to notify to take further precautions.

The message said if you are not contacted by DHEC, you have not been identified as a high exposure risk.

District officials say they cannot identify the individual based on federal privacy laws and must allow notification to only come from health professionals.

If you have symptoms, you are urged to contact your physician or medical provider.

“I know we are strong enough to support our fellow Squires and will rise to the occasion in the coming days,” said principal Dukes. “If you need to talk to me, or to a guidance counselor, or a mental health professional, please do not hesitate to reach out, and I will circulate contact information as requested.”