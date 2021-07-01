BCSD releases updated summer feeding schedule

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Thursday released an updated schedule for the 2021 BCSD Summer Feeding Program.

Anyone 18 years and younger is eligible to receive a free meal.

The following locations are already open and will remain open until August 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for breakfast and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for lunch:

  • Berkeley Middle School located at 320 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
  • Cane Bay Middle School located at 1175 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486
  • Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
  • Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Goose Creek Elementary School located at 200 Foster Creek Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Hanahan Elementary School, located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
  • Nexton Elementary School located at 200 Scholar Way, Summerville, SC 29483
  • Philip Simmons Elementary School located at 2095 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC 29492
  • St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
  • Westview Primary School located at 98 Westview Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

The following locations open on July 6 and have different hours:

  • Boulder Bluff Elementary School (11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – bus loop area) located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Sangaree Elementary School (10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – car rider area) located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483

Click here for more information.

