BCSD releases updated summer feeding schedule

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Thursday released an updated schedule for the 2021 BCSD Summer Feeding Program.

Anyone 18 years and younger is eligible to receive a free meal.

The following locations are already open and will remain open until August 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for breakfast and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for lunch:

Berkeley Middle School located at 320 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Cane Bay Middle School located at 1175 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486

Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436

Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek Elementary School located at 200 Foster Creek Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Hanahan Elementary School, located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410

Nexton Elementary School located at 200 Scholar Way, Summerville, SC 29483

Philip Simmons Elementary School located at 2095 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC 29492

St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479

Westview Primary School located at 98 Westview Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

The following locations open on July 6 and have different hours:

Boulder Bluff Elementary School (11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – bus loop area) located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Sangaree Elementary School (10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – car rider area) located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483

