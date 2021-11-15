BCSD requests assistance from parents, guardians amid bus staffing challenges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As Berkeley County School District continues to face staffing shortages, the district is requesting parents and guardians of bus riders to coordinate transportation for their children, if possible.

BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson released a statement regarding transportation issues:

“We know this is a difficult time for everyone and that many organizations are experiencing staffing challenges,”We also understand the transportation barriers of many of our families, and we recognize how much we are relied upon to get students to our schools and back home safely. We will continue to operate our buses with every driver available, but do ask for assistance from our parents and guardians to provide or arrange transportation for their children, if they are able.” DEON JACKSON, BCSD SUPERINTENDENT

Though the district has offered financial incentives, pay raises, promotion of job opportunities, BCSD is still in need of drivers.

District officials say that BCSD has requested assistance from external bus service providers, however, those providers are also experiencing staffing challenges.

BCSD continues to make parents aware of transportation challenges by informing them of delays at particular schools in the district.

An updated list of delays can be viewed here.