BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and staff members were temporarily evacuated from Sangaree Intermediate School on Wednesday after smoke was observed in the building.

Fire crews were dispatched to the school around 7:20 a.m.; while investigating the source, fire officials determined the smoke was coming from an HVAC unit.

“The fire department was able to quickly advise that it was safe for Sangaree Intermediate students and staff to return to the school building,” said Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District.

Maintenance crews with the Berkeley County School District are working on the HVAC issue.

Tanner said the school has resumed its normal schedule.