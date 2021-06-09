BCSD summer feeding program begins June 21

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will begin its summer feeding program on June 21.

Parents or students can stop by one of 11 sites Monday through Friday to get breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and below.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following sites:

• Berkeley Middle School located at 320 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

• Cane Bay Middle School located at 1175 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486

• Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436

• Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445

• Goose Creek Elementary School located at 200 Foster Creek Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

• Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

• Hanahan Elementary School, located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410

• Nexton Elementary School located at 200 Scholar Way, Summerville, SC 29483

• Philip Simmons Elementary School located at 2095 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC 29492

• St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479

• Westview Primary School located at 100 Westview Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Children do not have to be present at the time of pickup.

The program runs through August 6.