BCSD Superintendent to retire

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Board (BCSD) Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram on Tuesday announced plans to retire.

Ingram made the announcement during the district’s school board meeting. He said that he made the decision in October, but waited until after the holidays to officially make the decision public.

If the district cannot find a suitable replacement before Ingram retires, he said that he will stay on until a replacement is named.

Ingram emphasized his commitment to working with the board, the district, and the incoming superintendent to ensure a smooth transition.

