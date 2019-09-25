BCSD takes action on credit card usage by district employees

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board acted on a number of topics Tuesday night including credit card usage by district employees.

Some employees in the district have credit cards that can be used for district expenses—better known as p-cards.

After district CFO Brantley Thomas was charged a few years ago, a consultant recommended a $500 maximum charge on the cards without prior approval directly by the Superintendent.

The district found that, especially in the maintenance department, some things could not be ordered as quickly as needed with a $500 limit.

The board voted to change that limit to $2,500.

“Departments like maintenance, who are typically going out fixing very large machinery at times and HVAC systems, they now can go back out and get the parts they need without having to wait for that approval process,” said Katie Tanner, the district’s public information officer.

There will still be an oversight on purchases even under $2,500 but that will no longer require direct superintendent approval.