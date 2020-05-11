BCSD to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in June

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) announced on Monday that high schools will host in-person graduation ceremonies in June, while following strict social distancing guidelines.

According to BCSD, the ceremonies will be held on campuses, and officials have “adjusted the graduation schedule and venues in order to provide a meaningful experience for graduating seniors.”

Each student will be allowed four guests, and only guests with tickets will be admitted. Guests are expected to sit in designated areas, which have been premeasured a safe distance apart from other parties. Guests will only be allowed on the field during the ceremony, and are expected to remain in their designated areas for the duration of the ceremony.

To prevent large groups congregating following the ceremony, students will be dismissed from their standing locations and guests will be dismissed by section. Guests are asked to go directly to their cars and leave.

Sanitation stations will be in pace at each venue.

The schedule is as follows:

June 17, 2020

Berkeley High School at 9 a.m. Bonner Stadium

Hanahan High School at 9 a.m. Wiley Knight Stadium



June 18, 2020

Cane Bay High School at 9 a.m. Cane Bay Stadium

Philip Simmons High School at 9 a.m. Philip Simmons Stadium

Berkeley Middle College High School at 7 p.m. Berkeley High School Auditorium



June 19, 2020

Stratford High School at 9 a.m. W.L. Bonds Stadium

Timberland High School at 9 a.m. Timberland Stadium



June 20 2020